10 heated patios for outdoor brunch in Toronto

Heated patios for outdoor brunch in Toronto let you enjoy your weekend mimosas without them freezing solid. These places offer both protection from the elements and a fabulous weekend menu so you still have one thing to look forward to, even if all your other Saturday and Sunday plans are cancelled.

Here are my picks of the top heated patios for brunch in Toronto.

Head to this Yorkville patio decked out in greenery that's not only swanky but also covered and cozy. Dig into smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, baked eggs, lobster, tenderloin, pizza and pasta and wash it all down with bellinis, mimosas and Caesars.

The Canary District is home to this brewpub with a spacious patio equipped with blazing heaters and individualized cubbies that keep the wind at bay. Their brunches entail lots of smoked trout, eggs and beer.

Perfect for a party brunch in CityPlace, Morning After serves colourful cocktails under a heated tent that's perfect for selfies unencumbered by giant parkas. Multiple varieties of bennies, French toast, avocado toast and chicken n' waffles are on the menu.

A heated patio at this Liberty Village restaurant keeps you comfortable as you stuff yourself with some of the city's most indulgent takes on pancakes and French toast.

Warm blankets and heaters plus hot food like traditional full Irish breakfasts keep diners full and happy on the covered patio at this pub in Cabbagetown.

Bring your own fancy blanket to this upper-crust French bistro in the Distillery District for a warm, civilized brunch of mimosas, pastries, omelettes and eggs benny on their heated patio.

Over-the-top brunches of pancakes and hot chocolate aren't the only thing that will warm you up at this Dundas West patio that's ready to go with free emergency blankets, heaters and fire tables.

More omelettes than you can count, eggs benny, and offerings with Middle Eastern influences are all available for brunch on this Annex restaurant's heated patio.

This Leslieville restaurant has a heated patio serving healthy and delicious brunch dishes like breakfast sandwiches, salmon rosti and eggs benny seven days a week.

Crispy chicken benedicts, egg skillets, shakshuka and pancakes are the order of the day at this super protected patio with transparent barriers, an overhead covering and heat in the Leaside neighbourhood.