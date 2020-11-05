Fast food chain Mooby's from the Jay and Silent Bob films is coming to Toronto

The fictional burger joint from the Jay and Silent Bob universe is happening in real life, and it's coming to Toronto next week.

Kevin Smith, a.k.a. Silent Bob, has been launching pop-ups of Mooby's in L.A., New Jersey, and Chicago.

Toronto (or Degrassi-land, as Smith calls it) will be getting its own pop-up on November 12, with a pick-up only storefront in Etobicoke.

Partnering with Toronto's first virtual food hall, Kitchen Hub, the pop-up will transform 935 Queensway into Mooby's memorobilia heaven, straight out of Smith's View Askewniverse.

You might recognize some items off the menu, like the Cow Tipper (made with Beyond Meat), the CockSmoker, and Hater Totz. Smith has also created a Canadian-friendly dish, just for us: the Mooby's Moo-tine.

All Moo Mains and other meals will also be available to GTA dwellers through SkipTheDishes from November 26 to December 9, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The online shop also has a bunch of Mooby's gear, like reusable cups, socks, jackets, and some sweet adjustable masks.