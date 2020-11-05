Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
moobys toronto

Fast food chain Mooby's from the Jay and Silent Bob films is coming to Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The fictional burger joint from the Jay and Silent Bob universe is happening in real life, and it's coming to Toronto next week. 

Kevin Smith, a.k.a. Silent Bob, has been launching pop-ups of Mooby's in L.A., New Jersey, and Chicago. 

Toronto (or Degrassi-land, as Smith calls it) will be getting its own pop-up on November 12, with a pick-up only storefront in Etobicoke. 

Partnering with Toronto's first virtual food hall, Kitchen Hub, the pop-up will transform 935 Queensway into Mooby's memorobilia heaven, straight out of Smith's View Askewniverse

You might recognize some items off the menu, like the Cow Tipper (made with Beyond Meat), the CockSmoker, and Hater Totz. Smith has also created a Canadian-friendly dish, just for us: the Mooby's Moo-tine. 

All Moo Mains and other meals will also be available to GTA dwellers through SkipTheDishes from November 26 to December 9, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The online shop also has a bunch of Mooby's gear, like reusable cups, socks, jackets, and some sweet adjustable masks.

Lead photo by

Moobys

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Fast food chain Mooby's from the Jay and Silent Bob films is coming to Toronto

10 heated patios for outdoor brunch in Toronto

Last call is being moved up to 9 p.m. for bars and restaurants in Toronto

Toronto restaurant launches food truck after frustrated with restrictions and delivery fees

You can now get a pad thai sandwich in Toronto

Doug Ford just filmed himself going through a McDonald's drive-thru

This Toronto bakery got to create an epic birthday cake for Drake

These are the rules for bars and restaurants in Toronto under Ontario's new framework