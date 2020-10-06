Toronto restaurant is now offering private dining pods for groups of 6 or less

A Toronto restaurant is now offering private dining pods for your group of fewer than six people, in light of new restrictions that have seen gathering limits at restaurants and bars tighten.

Constantine has the advantage of being located on the ground floor of hotel Anndore House, and has converted several suites in the hotel into mini dining rooms for parties of six or fewer.

They've already been doing dining outdoors on two patios, one of which is heated, and socially distanced in their spacious indoor dining room.

The pods are on the same level as a patio and the hotel's "Next Level" private event space which is shared with the restaurant.

"Guests can enter the hotel lobby and a masked staff member will escort them directly upstairs to their pod, thus circumventing the bar and restaurant altogether.The rooms all have their own bathroom, so guests would not be sharing with other patrons in the building," says Karen Deuel of Mercatto Hospitality.

"We're planning to minimize the number of people entering the room as much as possible. Your server will be the only point of contact outside of your party, unless attention from our sommelier or chef is specifically requested. The room is fully santized after each use. For now our plan is to offer one seating per evening to ensure maximal safety."

The full Constantine menu is available in the pods, which consists of Mediterranean-influenced cuisine, including the family style chef's menu which is typically served in a sharing style but can now be ordered a la carte.

Bookings are currently available for dinner service from Tuesday through Sunday starting at 6 p.m., but the pods may open up for brunch as well. Anndore House has also been converting some of their rooms into rentable work spaces.

"We are so excited to launch this, and are truly hoping for it to be a new way to celebrate Thanksgiving since we are urged to limit having guests in our own homes," says Deuel.