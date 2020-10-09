Toronto neighbourhood heartbroken after popular pub permanently shuts down

A pub with a steampunk theme and a strong connection to its neighbourhood has sadly announced it's closing down.

Victorian Monkey announced recently that they'd be closing for good after four years, posting to their social media on Oct. 6. Many locals have been commenting on the post, expressing their sadness at the news. The bar was known for its quirky steampunk-style decor, good beer and reliable pub food.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to permanently close. It has been a wonderful four years and we thank this great community for embracing us with open arms. But, it is now time to move on for us as we must concentrate on taking care of family," reads the announcement, signed Jennifer and Anita.

While Victorian Monkey could not be reached for comment, blogTO was able to get in touch with Jatujak, a Thai restaurant that will be taking over the location.

"We bought their building and the closing date will be October 20, 2020 and it seems they have already shut down their business," says Kantod Sriweechen of Jatujak.

Jatujak already has locations at 1744 Victoria Park Ave. and 5651 Steeles Ave., as well as one at 1466 Kingston Rd. that they'll be moving to 2386 Kingston Rd. (the Victoria Monkey ). While the old space had just 20 seats, the new location has space for 120 with a patio seating 20.

"This year is a very challenging time for everyone but we hope this location will get a warm welcome for our customers and they will love to dine in experience from Jatujak," says Sriweechen. "We are planning to do a soft open on Christmas Eve, Dec 24, 2020."