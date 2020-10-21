Toronto neighbourhood giving away free blankets to diners on outdoor patios

While it may not exactly be ideal patio weather in Toronto anymore, modified Stage 2 restrictions prohibit all indoor dining throughout the city — meaning anyone insistent on eating at a restaurant will have to do so outside.

One Toronto neighbourhood is therefore trying to make the experience just a little more comfortable by providing free thermal blankets to diners while also helping local businesses as temperatures dip.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 24, the Broadview Danforth BIA will be launching "Fall Thrill of the Chill."

Beginning on that day, customers will be able to visit any of the BIA's outdoor restaurant patios and receive a complimentary thermal blanket.

It was so nice to see everyone out this weekend!



Thank you to all who could make it and came to #supportlocal ♥️ Your support makes a difference!#riverdaleTO @TABIANews pic.twitter.com/0oPGAT0JHB — Broadview Danforth BIA (@BroadviewDanBIA) October 19, 2020

Along with the blankets, customers will also receive a $5 Broadview Danforth gift certificate that can be used at any of the BIA's businesses, including restaurants, retailers, salons, food services, and more.

Local city councillor Paula Fletcher will be launching the program at 2:30 p.m. at the Dora Keogh Pub at 141 Danforth Ave. on Saturday, and the "Fall Thrill of the Chill" initiative will continue while supplies last.

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to patios this weekend and supporting our local restaurants," said BIA Chair Albert Stortchak in a statement.

"Not only do patrons get a thermal blanket to keep them toasty, but they also walk away with a $5 gift card to spend anywhere in the area. It's our hope that this will drive customers to our restaurants despite the chilly weather."