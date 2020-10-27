Tim Hortons is rolling out futuristic drive-thrus with predictive technology

Tim Hortons is getting a major re-vamp of their drive-thru menu boards in Canada.

On Tuesday, parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) announced that the fast-food chain would be modernizing their drive-thrus at thousands of North American locations.

The new and improved drive-thrus will feature digital screens with predictive selling technology that pushes specific items on the menu based on what the customer is adding to their order, the time of day, and the weather.

This technology will also learn preferred ordering habits and show the latest and trending menu items most-ordered in your location.

"We believe strongly that it is time to modernize our drive-thru lanes throughout the US and Canada to provide even better, quicker and contactless service for our guests. This includes presenting menu options on digital screens that are tailored for each guest," Jose Cil, CEO of RBI said in a press release.

Besides this, the digital menu boards will also have the ability to integrate loyalty programs that allow "for customized menu options to be displayed that are based on your favorite purchases and redemption history" as well as contactless payment into the drive-thru lanes.

As of September, 800 Tim Hortons locations in the U.S. and Canada have implemented these menu boards however only 30 Canadian locations currently have the integrated loyalty program feature and only one has the contactless payment feature.