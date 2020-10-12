Restaurant run by one of Toronto's top chefs has closed

A restaurant run by one of Toronto's most recognizable chefs has just closed its doors after a decade.

You may have seen Lynn Crawford on Food Network Canada, but sadly one place you won't be seeing her again is at the restaurant she used to run with Lora Kirk, Ruby Watchco.

"10 incredible years, on to our next chapter," says Chef Lynn Crawford. "Nothing other than a family decision and these days especially, family is everything."

The restaurant was known for its stunning use of local ingredients, as well as a popular private dining space.

"We have closed Ruby Watchco after 10 incredible years!! Many thanks to all of you that have supported us over the past decade and special thanks to our talented team who were the heart and soul of Ruby Watchco," reads an announcement on their website. "We will certainly miss you and look forward to cooking for you all very soon!"