Hungover Toronto woman places Uber Eats delivery order for ketchup

A Toronto woman's bleary-eyed attempt to order a plain McDonald's burger on Saturday morning has resulted in what might be the funniest delivery order fail to hit the web since 2007's infamous "none pizza left beef."

Behold: The result of ordering one hamburger with no bun, no mustard, no onions, no pickles and, for some reason, no patty.

It's two packets of Heinz ketchup in a takeout container.

Two very expensive packets of ketchup, I reckon, given that they're usually free.

"I would not share this unless I thought it was hilarious," said the woman's husband to blogTO of the strange non-meal they received via Uber Eats on Saturday.

"My wife was hungover this morning and thought ordering a McDonald's hamburger would help. Shes the type of person to modify a classic 'no pickles, no onions, etc' so she ended up ordering this," he continued. "They literally sent us 2 lacks [sic] of ketchup!"

While the restaurant did technically follow the customer's heavily-modified order to a tee, whoever at McDonald's put this little package together was either having some fun, or showing contempt for substitution-happy Uber Eats users.

That, or they really did think someone wanted a box of ketchup packets. Hungover people have been known to do weirder things in search of relief after a wild night out.