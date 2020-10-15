Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
athena bakery toronto

Greek bakery known for its cakes and loukoumades closes in Toronto

After two decades and countless trays of loukoumades, the Greektown staple Athena Bakery has closed. 

The longtime purveyor of fresh-baked bread, cakes, baklava and spanikopita has shuttered its store at 598 Danforth Ave.

The property by Pape subway station is now for lease, according to a sign on the window. 

Part bakery, part market — the homely shop with the bread display sold a lot more than just syrupy Greek pastries and strong coffee. Athena also sold olive oil, kitschy plates, and a pretty big selection of Orthodox icons. 

It's unclear exactly why Athena Bakery has closed up shop after so many years but given the number of Toronto businesses that have folded since lockdown began, it comes as no surprise. 

There's no shortage of bakeries selling baklava and loukoumades but the old lady behind the cashier will certainly be missed. 

Lead photo by

Food and drinks in GTA via Facebook

