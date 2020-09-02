10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto this past month are just part of a devastasting recent period of beloved spots shutting down.

The ones that closed down at the end of summer include a taco joint, fried chicken place, Argentinean restaurant and high-end Italian restaurant. These spots and more will all be sorely missed.

Here are some notable business closures last month.

This vegetarian restaurant across from Trinity Bellwoods by the Grand Electric team was chugging along as a bottle shop for a while, but officially closed at the beginning of the month.

Contemporary Italian tasting menus can no longer be had at this Financial District restaurant, though they are looking for a way to continue on in some form.

West Queen West isn't home to this Argentinean restaurant known for its empanadas anymore. Ama Always was considered one of the best Latin American restaurants in the city.

This one hurt: Koreatown lost this restaurant that made great fried chicken and waffles and served an incredible brunch this summer.

Known as one of the best florists in Toronto, this Mount Pleasant business is remaining a Summerhill Market property but announced last month that it will become something completely different.

The Entertainment District location of this pub that's been around for nine years was brutally shut down last month following the closure of their King location. They're on the lookout for a new home.

The end of last month saw the end of this neighbourhood bar known for its burgers that also served brunch. The owners are taking their quality of life back, and the space will continue as a market concept.

This spot for burgers in Little Italy that started out as a food truck closed last month, giving way to a Middle Eastern restaurant.

This cafe was a favourite of the local running community, but it's now closed and turning into something called The Side Kitchen.

Little India's destination for brunch, wine and French fare bid the city goodbye at the end of last month.