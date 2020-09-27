Toronto just got a social distanced supper club and show lounge

You might not expect a new venue to be opening in Toronto right now, but the city just welcomed a new supper club and show lounge that's totally socially distanced.

The Medley has taken over a space that has been a theatre since the 1970s at Yonge and Davisville. Run by a group of theatre professionals, nightly programming includes live theatre, music and stand-up comedy.

"We know we are the first, or among the first to open a place like this since the pandemic, and there will be a lot of eyes on us in regard to safety," says co-owner Joseph Patrick. "We hope to set the bar when it comes to safety, and we have implemented a comprehensive

protocol to keep our casts, crews and customers safe."

Automatic AI temperature scanning at the entrance, UV air filtration, hydrostatic sanitization between shows, converting all handwashing sinks to touchless, adding server call buttons to tables to reduce traffic, digital menus and continuous staff training are all part of The Medley's protocols.

"Having a very large dining room also means we can offer guests much more space between tables than most restaurants," adds Patrick.

Motherhood the Musical is the first show for the venue, with tickets priced at $35 a seat. Future programming includes a variety show and "A Night with Frank and Judy" (as in Sinatra and Garland).

As for dining, expect a menu of kung pao calamari, coconut shrimp, burgers, risotto and mac n' cheese. Accompany with a Mint Julep, Negroni or Boulevardier, or choose from several mocktails.

The space with a speakeasy feel is also available for private events, entertainment and food available upon request.