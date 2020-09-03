Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
holy ghost blood brothers

Toronto just got a new seltzer and it's from blogTO and Blood Brothers

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Blood Brothers has just released its first seltzer and it's great. 

Disclosure, there's bias here. The brewery's new Holy Ghost Seltzer is a blogTO collab, born from a conversation around the summer's buzziest low-cal booze and why the heck it's become so popular. blood brothers seltzer torontoAbout the drink: it's a 335 mL can of seltzer, 5% alcohol, $3 a can. Dextrose sugar is dry-fermented with champagne yeast. There's added raspberry and lime concentrate (30 litres of it in the batch), with no artificial flavours. 

seltzer torontoAccording to Blood Brothers' head brewer Patrick Howell, the team had no idea what they were doing when they made their first batch, which ended up being "undrinkably sour." 

seltzer torontoThis most recent 1,000-litre batch, which is canned and ready to pour on the brewery's taps, is light, fizzy, and crushable: a large reason why seltzers are so attractive at all. 

seltzer torontoAside from the zero-sugar content, hard seltzers and companies like White Claw, Truly, and other big band-wagonners like Corona and Smirnoff, have lured in drinkers with a mix of heavy marketing and day drinking appeal. 

seltzer toronto"It's a time and a place type of thing," says Howell. And with the advent of the pandemic and park hangs becoming the social gathering of choice, Howell says the seltzer industry has found a pretty permanent place in the market. 

"A lot of people have jumped on it," he says. "It's a zero calories type of drink that's not vodka. It's more accessible." 

seltzer torontoIt's also a pretty cheap product to make, and hands-off when it comes to the brewing process, compared to other beverages with more nutrient-rich fermentation processes.

You can get a can of the Holy Ghost Seltzer at the Blood Brothers shop, on tap, and at their online store.

seltzer toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto just got a new seltzer and it's from blogTO and Blood Brothers

Toronto bar is closing after 12 years

The top 5 new sushi restaurants in Toronto

The top 10 Halal burgers in Toronto

100 essential cheap eats in Toronto you need to try

Win an autographed copy of Mary Berg's Kitchen Party courtesy of Cloverdale Mall

Chinese takeout restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors for 10 infractions

Toronto is getting an East Coast style lobster boil for the long weekend