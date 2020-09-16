Toronto restaurant closing early until next year due to COVID-19

Toronto restaurant Mia Brunch Bar announced it will close in the evenings due to fewer customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the restaurant took to Instagram to announce that they will no longer be open in the evenings (from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) until the spring of 2021.

"It was mainly because we weren't too occupied, our street patio wasn't really working out and we wanted to concentrate on our brunch," said one of the restaurant's owners, who asked not to be named.

"COVID is affecting our customer base. We don't have as much density as we would without COVID in terms of bringing people inside."

While the restaurant will still be serving brunch, they will not be offering their usual evening cocktail bar which just recently introduced a new whisky selection.

Mia Brunch Bar re-opened back in June with a new and improved patio after fully closing due to the pandemic. Their cocktail bar, however, was only available on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Of course, this is not the first restaurant in the city to be affected by COVID-19. Dozens of restaurants have closed amid the pandemic including popular Toronto Thai restaurant, Golden Thai and iconic buffet, Frankie Tomatto's.

To help struggling restaurants, the city announced it is working on extending CafeTO, a program that allowed more than 9,000 metres of space for restaurants to extend existing patios or extend current ones.

"It is increasingly clear that our fight against COVID-19 will continue into 2021 and the need to continue to encourage physical distancing and accessible outdoor activity as well as increased space for outdoor dining will likely continue into next spring and summer," Mayor John Tory wrote in a letter.