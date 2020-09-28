Popular Toronto bakery closing for a week after COVID-19 case
A popular Toronto bakery is closing its doors for a week after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Night Baker, a bakery at 825 College St. known for their cookies, posted on Instagram that one of their staff has tested positive from transmission that was traced outside of the workplace.
She last worked at the bakery on Sunday, Sept. 20.
“Our staff member was told that since she was not in the bakery when she was most communicable and because of our safety measures, none of our other staff or customers are required to be contacted further by Toronto Public Health for contact tracing.”
The post said none of the other staff members were showing any symptoms but have been advised to self-isolate and get tested as a safety precaution.
Hi everyone, We hope you are all keeping safe and well. We have the unfortunate news that one of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19 from transmission that was traced outside of the workplace. She last worked at our bakery on Sunday September 20. We want to assure everyone that we strictly follow the protocols provided by Ontario and Toronto Public Health by wearing masks at all times, practicing frequent handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. We also practice social distancing from all customers when they come into the store. Our staff member was told that since she was not in the bakery when she was most communicable and because of our safety measures, none of our other staff or customers are required to be contacted further by Toronto Public Health for contact tracing. None of our staff members are showing any symptoms but have been advised to self-isolate and get tested as a safety precaution. Although we have been advised by Toronto Public Health that we can remain open because we follow strict health and safety protocols, we have decided to close our store until at least October 4, 2020. We will be doing a deep cleaning of our store. We have also contacted all of our cookie orders via email to provide options for refunds or rescheduling of deliveries/shipping. This is very unfortunate news for us and while temporarily closing our store is not ideal given the hardships small businesses already experience during COVID-19, we have decided to be transparent and take action in the best interest of public health and safety. Keep safe everyone Mitch and Leanne
“Although we have been advised by Toronto Public Health that we can remain open because we follow strict health and safety protocols, we have decided to close our store until at least Oct. 4.”
The store will also be undergoing a deep cleaning and all cookie orders are being refunded or rescheduled.
“While temporarily closing our store is not ideal given the hardships small businesses already experience during COVID-19, we have decided to be transparent and take action in the best interest of public health and safety.”
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments