Toronto restaurant known for its burgers is closing so owners can have a better quality of life
A neighbourhood pub known for its great eats is closing its doors after five years. The Ellery took to social media to announce the closure.
"While the strain this pandemic has put on us and other sit-down restaurants is extreme to say the least, our decision comes as one focused more so on availability to our children, and quality of life," reads the caption to their closing announcement post.
"With mandated closures and reduced operating hours, our eyes were opened to what exactly we were missing out on at home, and how much time we were spending away from the most important aspects of our lives."
Wonderful people, This will be The Ellery’s final week. While the strain this pandemic has put on us and other sit-down restaurants is extreme to say the least, our decision comes as one focused more so on availability to our children, and quality of life. With mandated closures and reduced operating hours, our eyes were opened to what exactly we were missing out on at home, and how much time we were spending away from the most important aspects of our lives. That being said, this was not an easy decision to make... not even close. Through five years of operating in this community we have built some truly remarkable friendships. The best part of owning a neighbourhood bistro is continuously seeing the same faces. Whether it’s the casual pint at the bar, family dinner, hectic brunch, romantic date night, holiday party, or letting us cater your special event - we will miss all of it... we will miss YOU. The support shown to us throughout not only the pandemic, but from day one has been nothing short of incredible. We are forever thankful for letting us be part of your lives. Making this transition easier for us, are the two wonderful, local ladies taking over the space. Their views and respect for quality of food, service, and local support is extremely apparent, and we have no doubt will fit right in with values of this awesome neighbourhood. We are so thankful to have the space being taken over by caring professionals, and downright good people. To Rauni and Anna, we wish you nothing but success and can’t WAIT to see what’s in store. Lastly, we are forever grateful to our AWESOME staff. To the day one’ers, part timers, full timers, stopovers, externship students, helping hands, family members (we continuously called in favours from); none of the last five years could have been possible without you. We had a small crew that became family. You made work fun, and for that we thank you... Thank you, thank you, thank you! We will be offering our normally scheduled takeout service Friday and Saturday this week, so swing by to grab a bite or just a “see you later”. With heavy hearts and lots of love, Erin & Sean & The Crazy Girl Squad (Hal, Syd, Ken, Charlie)
Their last official day is Saturday, Aug. 29. They're offering their regularly scheduled takeout service on Friday and Saturday.
"Making this transition easier for us, are the two wonderful, local ladies taking over the space," continues the caption.
"Their views and respect for quality of food, service, and local support is extremely apparent, and we have no doubt will fit right in with values of this awesome neighbourhood. We are so thankful to have the space being taken over by caring professionals, and downright good people."
The two women taking over the space, Rauni Whiteley and Anna Gedalof, are taking on the Ellery name but changing up the menu and concept, opening a hybrid eatery offering take-out, prepared meals, curated provisions, catering and dine-in.
"To us, this is the natural evolution of this much-loved bistro, and we're honoured that Erin and Sean have entrusted the legacy of The Ellery to us. We wish them, and their girls, the very best and look forward to welcoming them to The Ellery Market & Catering soon," said Whiteley and Gedalof in a statement.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments