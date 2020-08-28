Toronto restaurant known for its burgers is closing so owners can have a better quality of life

A neighbourhood pub known for its great eats is closing its doors after five years. The Ellery took to social media to announce the closure.

"While the strain this pandemic has put on us and other sit-down restaurants is extreme to say the least, our decision comes as one focused more so on availability to our children, and quality of life," reads the caption to their closing announcement post.

"With mandated closures and reduced operating hours, our eyes were opened to what exactly we were missing out on at home, and how much time we were spending away from the most important aspects of our lives."

Their last official day is Saturday, Aug. 29. They're offering their regularly scheduled takeout service on Friday and Saturday.

"Making this transition easier for us, are the two wonderful, local ladies taking over the space," continues the caption.

"Their views and respect for quality of food, service, and local support is extremely apparent, and we have no doubt will fit right in with values of this awesome neighbourhood. We are so thankful to have the space being taken over by caring professionals, and downright good people."

The two women taking over the space, Rauni Whiteley and Anna Gedalof, are taking on the Ellery name but changing up the menu and concept, opening a hybrid eatery offering take-out, prepared meals, curated provisions, catering and dine-in.

"To us, this is the natural evolution of this much-loved bistro, and we're honoured that Erin and Sean have entrusted the legacy of The Ellery to us. We wish them, and their girls, the very best and look forward to welcoming them to The Ellery Market & Catering soon," said Whiteley and Gedalof in a statement.