Popular pub is closing in Toronto after landlord asks for $156K in rent

The Office Pub on John has announced it will be closing after nine years, just four months after the closure of their other location on King along with other project Rusi in April.

"We have had some great times and some challenges, unfortunately we couldn’t overcome the challenges - an unfair lease expectation from our greedy landlord. As a tenant for 9 years, we never ever failed to pay the due diligences on time," reads the caption to their closing announcement on social media.

"But during these difficult times, he has ignored our pleads to reduce rent, renegotiate a new lease, failed to apply rent subsidy from the government. This week he has come and given us a legal notice asking to pay $156K from April to August."

According to general manager San Yoges, the landlord in question is Al Carbone: that's right, the guy behind Kit Kat, the one who put up those offensive ice sculptures and whose restaurant is currently out of business.

As someone who's supposedly part of the industry, you'd think he'd be a little more sympathetic.

"The main reason we are closing because of COVID, lack of business and our landlord has failed to protect us after being a tenant for nine years. He initially told us he's applying for rent subsidy for April, May and June. Then government gave rent subsidy for July and August as well," Yoges says.

"He refused to give that rent break for us for those months as business was only 20 per cent off our regular sales. Our rent is 26K plus hst. We are in our last year of lease ending July 2020," Yoges says.

"It's a shame that he wasn't willing to work with us. We are very disappointed with the way he let us down."

Although Yoges says he's unsure of what the plans are for the space, he actually says Carbone might move in with his restaurant Kit Kat. A new location for The Office Pub is currently being sought.