Toronto pub known for its beer and chicken wings has closed after 35 years

A classic old school Toronto pub that's been in business for over 35 years has closed.

Jersey Giant has been a fixture in the St. Lawrence Market area for decades, known for their iconic facade and comforting menu of wings and beer.

"Unfortunately after 35 years we have closed," says General Manger Robert Hand.

"We never were able to open after March 16, 2020. The landlord terminated our lease for non payment and we have to be out on the last day the commercial eviction ban is lifted. We would like to thank the many many years of patrons who frequent the Giant."

Jersey Giant is just the latest in a growing list of businesses that have closed in Toronto this summer.

Another pub, Failte Irish Pub, recently closed after 22 years in Mississauga.