The most famous Irish pub in Mississauga has closed after 22 years

An Irish pub in Mississauga that's survived for more than two decades couldn't outlast COVID-19.

Failte Irish Pub announced on social media on August 12 that they'd be permanently closing.

"With the heaviest of hearts and due to the unforeseen events surrounding the pandemic, we are unfortunately announcing the permanent closure of Failte Irish Pub. This decision did not come lightly. We'd like to thank our patrons, our entertainers and the wonderful city of Mississauga," reads the announcement.

The pub was known for a classic Irish pub atmosphere and frequent live music performances.