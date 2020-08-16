The most famous Irish pub in Mississauga has closed after 22 years
An Irish pub in Mississauga that's survived for more than two decades couldn't outlast COVID-19.
Failte Irish Pub announced on social media on August 12 that they'd be permanently closing.
To all the patrons and friends of Failte. With the heaviest of hearts and due to the unforeseen events surrounding the pandemic, we are unfortunately announcing the permanent closure of Failte Irish Pub. This decision did not come lightly. We'd like to thank our patrons, our entertainers and the wonderful city of Mississauga for the past 22 years of memories and friendships. To our staff past and present, we whole heartedly thank you for all your dedication and hard work, that made Failte a staple in Mississauga for many years. It could of not been done without you. We wish all of you the absolute best, stay safe and once again thank you for all the support and the memories.
The pub was known for a classic Irish pub atmosphere and frequent live music performances.
