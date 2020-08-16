Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
failte irish pub

The most famous Irish pub in Mississauga has closed after 22 years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Irish pub in Mississauga that's survived for more than two decades couldn't outlast COVID-19.

Failte Irish Pub announced on social media on August 12 that they'd be permanently closing.

To all the patrons and friends of Failte. With the heaviest of hearts and due to the unforeseen events surrounding the pandemic, we are unfortunately announcing the permanent closure of Failte Irish Pub. This decision did not come lightly. We'd like to thank our patrons, our entertainers and the wonderful city of Mississauga for the past 22 years of memories and friendships. To our staff past and present, we whole heartedly thank you for all your dedication and hard work, that made Failte a staple in Mississauga for many years. It could of not been done without you. We wish all of you the absolute best, stay safe and once again thank you for all the support and the memories.

A post shared by 201 City Centre Dr Mississauga (@failteirishpub) on

"With the heaviest of hearts and due to the unforeseen events surrounding the pandemic, we are unfortunately announcing the permanent closure of Failte Irish Pub. This decision did not come lightly. We'd like to thank our patrons, our entertainers and the wonderful city of Mississauga," reads the announcement.

The pub was known for a classic Irish pub atmosphere and frequent live music performances.

Lead photo by

@failteirishpub

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

5 new patios in Toronto you need to visit at least once

The New Local is Toronto's new dinner with a show experience

The most famous Irish pub in Mississauga has closed after 22 years

Toronto cafe that embraced running community has permanently closed

Chinese restaurants in Toronto are now serving dim sum on a patio

Toronto bar known for cheap drinks implements $2 seat charge for all customers

The Caddi is the new patio in Toronto that's replaced what used to be The Cadillac Lounge

Clinton's Tavern reopens under new ownership and former staff are not happy