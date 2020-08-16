Toronto cafe that embraced running community has permanently closed

A Toronto cafe that runners flocked to has sadly bid farewell to its sweaty community.

Sweat & Soda recently posted a video to their social media saying goodbye, a slideshow of photos of the community that called the place a second home. On July 27, they had posted saying they were closing for good.

"It's been 4 crazy years since we opened our doors and it's now time to say goodbye (cue Andrea Bocelli). The last few months have been filled with brainstorming, reflecting, pivoting and emotional rollercoastering. We've made so many friends (some family now!) and the hardest part of coming to this decision has been you guys," reads the post.

"Our doors will be closing on Aug 8, however, we're working on a new project and @thesidekitchen will be opening its own brick and mortar next door. We're super excited to work with some talented local female chefs and entrepreneurs and can't wait to tell you more!"

Their new project The Side Kitchen is opening soon at 1093 Queen Street East, appears to lean in a Korean direction and has been selling Korean BBQ kits that include spicy chicken or AAA flank bulgogi, banchan, ssam jang, greens and rice.