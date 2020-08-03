Toronto brewpub has permanently closed but something exciting is coming

The Six Brewhouse, opened in 2018 on Dundas West has closed but in its place Hamilton brewery Collective Arts will be moving in.

"We closed July 15," says a Six spokesperson. "Collective approached us as they have been to our space before and saw potential for them to expand their brand into Toronto. It was a quick decision but with everything going on and the uncertainty in the restaurant/pub industry it made sense for us."

Huge news that @CollectiveBrew has acquired @thesixbrewing's Dundas Street location. It'll be interesting to see what they do with the direct draw tanks. Maybe tankovna Pils? Maybe just hazy IPA.



Will be good to have a local retail shop in Toronto. No Go Train for me. — Jordan St.John (@saints_gambit) July 24, 2020

Collective Arts currently has positions for a head brewer, general manager and direct-to-home drivers in Toronto posted on their website.

The Toronto space should be brewing and serving beer, and will also have a patio and retail store. The space will also double as an art gallery, as per their artist-first mission.

"We've always looked to Toronto as another home for us. We're inspired by the vibrant culture and arts community that the city brings; we believe that this location is an ideal spot for us to be," says Collective Arts co-founder Bob Russell in a release.

They're also going to make their Toronto location an experimental hub, collaborating on beers with international brewers.

"Innovation in our beer making is something we've always taken pride in, and this facility will allow Ryan Morrow and his team to truly experiment with small batch brews," says co-founder Matt Johnston in the release.

The tap room should be opening in late August or early September. The best part? Not travelling all the way to Hamilton to get a taste of this brewery's sweet experiments.