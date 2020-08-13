Toronto bar says it's permanently closing after 74 years
A bar and live music venue that has served as a staple at the corner of Richmond and Bathurst streets for more than 70 years is the latest Toronto institution to become a casualty of the economic fallout from the global pandemic.
The Paddock Tavern announced over the weekend that it expects to shutter for good sometime in the very near future due to issues with its long-time landlord, who has refused to apply to the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, introduced back in May to help small businesses nationwide.
"Our negotiations with our landlord have hit a stalemate. We are willing and able to participate in the CECRA commercial rent assistance program to continue on, but the landlord is not," the pub wrote in a social media post on Saturday.
"We anticipate an eviction once the ban is lifted in September, or after an extension if there is one, if they do not apply for CECRA."
Through the initiative, the federal government subsidizes half of commercial rent payments via a forgivable loan to property owners if they agree to reduce rent for their small business tenants by 75 per cent. Unfortunately, the vast majority of landlords have opted not to take part in it.
Paddock staff added in their post that they even offered to cover part of the cut the landlord would have to take in rent if they did apply to CECRA, to no avail.
They also added that the forthcoming redevelopment of the property into a condo, which is slated to start in 2023, may be a factor in the decision: "Our lease would end in 2025, they have a developement proposal out for 2023, so we'll leave it to you to speculate on intentions," they wrote on Instagram.
First opened in 1946, The Paddock's name is tied to the background of its founder, Morris Fishman, a Toronto jockey, horse trainer and Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Famer.
In their farewell post, current management reminisces on the bar's survival through the city's "goth years in the 80s," along with the full restoration of the bar and its renown in the 90s, and the addition of live music nights through festivals like SXSE, Canadian Music Week, and more. "We've shared some great times. It's been a wonderful 74 years," they write.
Its long and storied history even includes some alleged paranormal activity.
The Paddock is inviting residents to come say their final goodbyes through the end of the month, though a firm closing date has yet to be announced. (Ontario's ban on commercial evictions is at the moment set to last until August 31.)
It also asks patrons to share their memories of the establishment with the hashtag #paddockmemories to "let everyone know why the place was so special."
