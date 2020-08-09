Argentinian restaurant and bar known for their empanadas is closing permanently in Toronto

Toronto's Argentinian spot for steak platters and live DJ sets is closing permanently after three years on West Queen West.

Ama Always has announced that it's saying goodbye in a week's time, with their last day slated for Sunday, Aug. 16.

The restaurant, which opened in the upper-floor space where Cadillac Jenkins used to be, first launched in the city in 2017.

"With a super sad heart we have decided to close the 930 location of AMA BABY AMA," said co-owner and chef, Sebastian Galluci. "I want to thank you with the bottom of my heart for all the support, love and Incredible energy you have given us these last 3 years."

"After 3 amazing years, the time has come to say goodbye."

A concept born from the Che Baby food truck run by Sebastian Galluci and co-owner Mike Mizzi, the space has been a spot for empanadas, chimichurri, brunch parties and the occasional DJ battle — maybe even some tinkering on the keys.

But it's not all sad news: Ama's owners say that they have a new project in the works that'll be revealed through their Instagram account in the next few weeks.

"It's something this city has never before seen and we're hoping that it will redefine the restaurant and dining experience for the industry," they said.

"The idea was born out of the need for innovation during these challenging times and we feel that it will quickly become the standard for how businesses approach experiences in the city."

Ama is currently open for takeout and reservations for their last days of service, from Friday, Aug. 7 until Saturday, Aug. 15. Most nights are already sold out, so take advantage of their sweet secret patio while you can.