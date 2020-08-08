Toronto's after-hours nightclub is now open during Stage 3

Clubbing as we once knew it is still off-limits in Toronto during Stage 3, but one of Toronto's most popular after-hours nightclubs is back with the bass drops.

Vertigo, the Gerrard Street East destination for DJ sets that run into the wee hours of the morning, has officially reopened.

Relaunching with 11 DJ sets last weekend, there are more planned for this weekend at Vertigo, which only opens between 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

But things are looking a lot different for this haunt of dedicated late night owls and early birds.

According to Vertigo, they're offering "a more minimal Vertigo experience." There's still food, drinks and techno aplenty, but the dance floor is off-limits.

It's seating only, with a significantly limited capacity. The club has also renovated its outdoor seating area.

Masks are required when entering and exiting, and while navigating common spaces, including while walking to the washroom or patio from your seat.

According to Ontario's Stage 3 rules, nightclubs are only allowed to open for the purpose of serving food and drinks to patrons, operating with the same rules that apply to restaurants and bars.

The restrictive measures have led nightclubs around Toronto to rethink their reopening strategies: turn up destinations like Love Child Social House have pivoted completely to become a beer garden and pizza joint instead.

Obviously, there's no way to rage or even shuffle to a satisfying degree in the confines of your chair, but Vertigo says that this period is "only a tiny-transition into a positive direction to what our beloved scene was like previously."

"We will monitor/make adjustments in accordance with city bylaws and are stringently following government guidelines," said the club.