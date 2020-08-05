Toronto nightclub turning into an indoor beer garden and pizza joint

A Toronto nightclub is seeking to help its patrons turn up in a different way by transforming into an indoor beer garden and pizza place with a standing patio.

Love Child Social House reopened August 5 and they're officially launching their new concept on August 12, now that Toronto has moved into Stage 3 and allowing indoor dining.

On that day, they'll even be giving away free pizza to the first 100 dine-in customers starting at 5 p.m.

A totally new menu will also be available for pickup and delivery, and includes pizzas like the "In My Feelings" with white sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms and herbs and the "Super Bass" with tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrese, pepperoni and oregano.

They'll also have patio-type drinks like Tito's & lemonade, spritzes, palomas and margaritas, as well as cocktail kits.

All of this can be enjoyed on their standing patio or in their new indoor beer garden concept, which comes with screens and projectors for sports games, socially distanced picnic tables, and an entertainment space for live music, stand up comedy and screening movies.

While most tables seat six, parties of up to 10 are allowed with reservations, and Love Child is still accepting bookings for private events.