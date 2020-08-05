Eat & Drink
KFC vegan chicken

KFC is bringing its vegan fried chicken to Canada

KFC is bringing its vegan fried chicken to restaurants across Canada, almost a year after it launched to massive lineups in a test location in Atlanta.

The chicken will be available everywhere starting August 10.

Made with Beyond Meat competitor Lightlife, the vegan chicken will be initially available in sandwich form only as well as a plant-based popcorn chicken for a limited time.

According to a KFC Canada spokesperson, the plant-based sandwich "delivers the same great taste of chicken—but made with plants."

The sandwich and popcorn chicken will be available as part of a combo, box meal or ordered individually.

There's no word yet on when KFC might roll out other vegan chicken products to its menu.

Lead photo by

KFC Canada

