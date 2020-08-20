Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
vicino italian toronto

Italian restaurant shuts down in Toronto after less than a year

Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
The Regent Park restaurant Vicino Italian Kitchen has officially closed for good. 

Just shy of its one year mark, the Italian spot on the first floor of The Sumach condo building has announced its permanent closure online

No specific reason has been given for the closure: the restaurant's website landing page simply says, "We would like to thank all of our customers for their support."

Vicino could not be reached for comment.

Specializing in housemade pizzas and gelato, the restaurant opened last September with a spacious patio right across from the Regent Park Athletic Grounds. 

It's unclear when the property was vacated, but there is a listing for 146 Sumach Street that appears to be the former Vicino digs. The property has been up for lease since February.

