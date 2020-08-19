This is where Doug Ford stopped to eat dumplings while in Scarborough

Doug Ford was in Scarborough on Tuesday to make an announcement about the controversial Scarborough subway extension, and he used the opportunity to plug some delicious dumplings along the way.

The Premier paid a visit to several companies in Scarborough involved with manufacturing PPE, plus some staple foodie spots between Dorset Park and Agincourt.

Today we’re headed to #Scarborough to visit some businesses and learn about their COVID-19 recovery. Be sure to follow along as we post updates throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/YSAVMz6Npq — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 18, 2020

"I love the people of Scarborough, and so did Rob, he loved them too," said Ford in a social media video, referring to his late brother and former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford.

We’re at @CanadaGoose to learn more about their work to manufacture medical gowns and scrubs in response to #COVID19. They’re making more than 260,000 units of PPE for Ontario and producing 60,000 gowns per week! That’s the #OntarioSpirit. pic.twitter.com/FSNE1lx3c1 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 18, 2020

He started the day off at the Canada Goose facility where they've pivoted to manufacturing PPE and 60,000 medical gowns and scrubs a week.

We’re with the hardworking people at @TorontoStamp in #Scarborough to learn more about their efforts to produce face shields and plexiglass barriers to help frontline workers and communities manage #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/a3Np7eCVoE — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 18, 2020

That was followed by a visit to Toronto Stamp Inc., a stamp company that's now manufacturing face shield and Plexiglass barriers by Midland and Lawrence.

My colleagues @Christina_Mitas, @VijayThaniMPP and I are at @SuratiSweetMart in #Scarborough thanking them for supporting our frontline workers. I’m proud of businesses like these, prioritizing their communities and giving back. Thank you for demonstrating #OntarioSpirit. pic.twitter.com/6Qqzy7O5kR — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 18, 2020

Surati Sweet Mart, the Indian snack store that has been providing meals to frontline workers, was the next destination.

My team and I were so excited for our final #Scarborough stop of the day at JXY Dumpling Restaurant!



Thank you for the lesson, delicious dumplings and fantastic end to our day in the area. pic.twitter.com/gv0ZvJ2Tg0 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 18, 2020

And the final stop: JXY Dumpling Restaurant at Skycity Shopping Centre, where Ford got quick behind-the-scenes look at how dumplings are made.

What better way to get people on board a new transit plan than with dumplings?