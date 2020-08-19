Eat & Drink
JXY Dumpling Restaurant

This is where Doug Ford stopped to eat dumplings while in Scarborough

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 44 minutes ago
Doug Ford was in Scarborough on Tuesday to make an announcement about the controversial Scarborough subway extension, and he used the opportunity to plug some delicious dumplings along the way. 

The Premier paid a visit to several companies in Scarborough involved with manufacturing PPE, plus some staple foodie spots between Dorset Park and Agincourt. 

"I love the people of Scarborough, and so did Rob, he loved them too," said Ford in a social media video, referring to his late brother and former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford.

He started the day off at the Canada Goose facility where they've pivoted to manufacturing PPE and 60,000 medical gowns and scrubs a week.

That was followed by a visit to Toronto Stamp Inc., a stamp company that's now manufacturing face shield and Plexiglass barriers by Midland and Lawrence. 

Surati Sweet Mart, the Indian snack store that has been providing meals to frontline workers, was the next destination. 

And the final stop: JXY Dumpling Restaurant at Skycity Shopping Centre, where Ford got quick behind-the-scenes look at how dumplings are made. 

What better way to get people on board a new transit plan than with dumplings?

