Toronto restaurant known for its tasting menus permanently closes

A Toronto restaurant known for its contemporary tasting menus and prix fixe menus that highlighted seasonal, local ingredients has announced its doors will not be reopening.

Canis first announced they'd be temporarily closing in mid-March, around the time that many other restaurants did the same. However, they've now announced on Instagram that they won't be reopening.

"It's time to say goodbye. We have decided not to extend our lease and will not be opening our doors at Canis. What a journey we had last four years here. It's really sad to say that we won't be opening back but hopefully we will be back someday," reads the short announcement, which concludes by thanking staff.

If you've been a fan of the food at Canis, however, all is not lost: their sister project Apres Wine Bar isn't going anywhere, and has even played host to a fried chicken pop-up during these times.

"I will be focusing on Apres," says Chef Jeff Kang of Canis and Apres, hinting that "We are working on changing [the] concept at Apres."

