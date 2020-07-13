Toronto restaurant closes under what Black female chef says are unfair circumstances
Even as people strive to support Black-owned businesses and restaurants in Toronto, one has closed after the female chef there alleges it "never had a fighting chance" unbeknownst to her.
"True True Diner is officially closed. We had temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic in March as did many restaurants with the hopes of reopening, but now, this will never happen," Suzanne Barr wrote in a statement. She's also been a chef at Avling and The Gladstone Hotel and owned popular brunch spot Saturday Dinette.
"We didn't want to close our doors. The decision was made for us by partners who intentionally kept us in the dark. We wanted to keep going, and keep growing, and our staff were on board. Our customers were on board. We'd made plans for a post-Covid restaurant; however were not given a chance to succeed."
The restaurant was known for Afro-Caribbean soulful comfort food served in a diner setting that paid homage to civil rights movement sit-ins. They paid above minimum wage, practiced advocacy in many ways and hired newcomers, youth, students and people of colour.
She says that "the story behind what happened and who was involved is still a private matter."
Barr does allege that "during the pandemic struggles, our white privileged partners got a big slice of that hand-out pie and didn't even think to offer us a bite. We tried so hard to keep this business going with pitched plans of innovative and meaningful pivots. We were turned down at every opportunity by our partners."
If you know Suzanne Barr, you know this is far from the last you'll see of her. She's publishing a memoir with recipes called Homecoming in 2021, and there's a documentary in the works about True True Diner.
Prior to transforming into True True Diner, the space on King East was a short-lived pizza joint called True True. A location on Queen West also shuttered after only being in business for a brief time.
Barr says in her statement that "Our small businesses are no match for the toxic and biased systemic structures that can legally and quite easily dismiss everything we've worked so hard to build," but signs off by saying she is "not defeated" and that "Although True True Diner is closed, this is just the beginning. The TRUTH will never be closed."
