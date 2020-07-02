Toronto pub puts blow-up dolls at its tables instead of customers

Betty’s, a laid-back pub that's been operating in Toronto for over 25 years, has been letting life-size blow-up dolls occupy their dining room and they don’t even have to sit six-feet apart.

Stage 2 protocols may not let us eat inside Toronto restaurants just yet but it appears there are creative ways to make a restaurant seem busy.

The blow-up dolls that have taken over the pub are clothed in bar-appropriate attire and some are even wearing face masks for extra safety precautions.

The dolls can be seen watching sports games, holding beers, and sitting at various tables and booths around the pub.

“As patios start to reopen in Toronto, restaurants are finding new ways to operate and adhere to the city’s guidelines,” says Betty’s bar manager, Leah Dermo.

“We decided to use blow-up dolls at Betty’s to offer our guests a bit of goofy humour while promoting social distancing.”

“Walking into an empty bar, or any public space, can feel a bit strange or even unwelcoming,” she says.

“We've seen that having the dolls occupying seats in the bar fills the space, puts people in a fun mood, and provides an exciting and entertaining addition to our guest experience.”

According to Dermo, lots of guests have been laughing and joking around with the staff when they see the dolls inside the bar located on King East.

“Betty’s is known as a bar with a lot of character and many think the dolls are ‘on-brand’ with some of the quirky stuff we’ve done in the past,” she told BlogTO.

Betty’s regulars and returning customers especially, who have been receptive to their sense of humour, have taken pictures to share with their friends when they see the dolls while picking up food or sitting on their patio.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from guests who are happy to see our dining room looking busy,” Dermo said.

Betty’s recently reopened their patio at half capacity as part of the Stage 2 reopening and are currently offering beer, cocktails, and food to enjoy on their patio as well as takeout.