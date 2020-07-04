One of Toronto's favourite BBQ joints just opened a new location

Some of Toronto's best BBQ is now available at a second location in the city.

Beach Hill Smokehouse opened up a second location today in order to reach more BBQ lovers. You can now find them at 429 Danforth Avenue in addition to their original spot at 172 Main Street.

The door officially opened at 11 a.m., and the first 100 people in line received a free brisket sandwich. The restaurant is known for its exceptional ribs.

"We were initially set to open on April 8th, 2020, but due to COVID, everything backed us up to where we are today. The keys were given to us back in February, and all we were able to do was put up a sign and wait," says Brandon Harripaul of Beach Hill.

"Since day one, we realized customers were dispersed across the city, and we wanted to be closer to them. Our delivery apps are unable to reach everyone, and we have outgrown our Main Street location. This is for our customers, the ones who have been with us since day one, west of our Main Street location."

Beach Hill is currently available on several delivery apps, so if you were just out of range before, maybe fire up your phone again and see if things have changed if you're craving some juicy, smoky BBQ.