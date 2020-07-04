One of Toronto's favourite BBQ joints just opened a new location
Some of Toronto's best BBQ is now available at a second location in the city.
Beach Hill Smokehouse opened up a second location today in order to reach more BBQ lovers. You can now find them at 429 Danforth Avenue in addition to their original spot at 172 Main Street.
The day has finally come, introducing Beach Hill on the Danforth! ____ The door official opens at 11 am. The first 100 customers will receive a free brisket sandwich if you haven't already lined up, head on down!!! ____ We are open at both locations today from 11 am - 8 pm! There is a ton of bbq ready for you all! Visit us today at 172 Main St or 429 Danforth Ave, to enjoy a meal with us! ____ 429 Danforth Avenue + 172 Main Street Open 11 AM - 8 PM Take-out only. No Dine-in. Delivery Available on Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes & Door Dash. ___ #BeachHillSmokehouse #RubSmokeEatRepeat
The door officially opened at 11 a.m., and the first 100 people in line received a free brisket sandwich. The restaurant is known for its exceptional ribs.
"We were initially set to open on April 8th, 2020, but due to COVID, everything backed us up to where we are today. The keys were given to us back in February, and all we were able to do was put up a sign and wait," says Brandon Harripaul of Beach Hill.
"Since day one, we realized customers were dispersed across the city, and we wanted to be closer to them. Our delivery apps are unable to reach everyone, and we have outgrown our Main Street location. This is for our customers, the ones who have been with us since day one, west of our Main Street location."
Beach Hill is currently available on several delivery apps, so if you were just out of range before, maybe fire up your phone again and see if things have changed if you're craving some juicy, smoky BBQ.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments