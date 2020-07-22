Toronto restaurant forced to temporarily close due to city sidewalk construction

Le Baratin, a French restaurant on Dundas Street West had to spontaneously close tonight and tomorrow due to unplanned street work by the city.

The restaurant aims to reopen Friday, according to Jean Regis Raynaud, Le Baratin's owner.

The restaurant tweeted that thanks to the City of Toronto, they have neither their curbside patio or sidewalk space today.

Thanks to the City of Toronto, we have neither curbside patio or sidewalk today!!! But for how long? We don't know, as no one seems to know at the City Hall! Another great schedule planning by the City!!! So we're closed tonight - sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/lsPNmOVIFE — Le Baratin (@LeBaratinYYZ) July 22, 2020

"But for how long? We don't know, as no one seems to know at the City Hall!," the tweet continued.

"So we're closed tonight - sorry for the inconvenience."

Raynaud told blogTO that he feels frustrated by this, especially since the restaurant only recently reopened.

Le Baratin has been offering weather-dependent curbside patio seating seven days a week and according to Raynaud, the restaurant was all booked up for tonight and tomorrow, so the city's unplanned street work is definitely costing the restaurant.

Raynaud says they are going to have to cancel all of those upcoming reservations.

In a second tweet, Le Baratin called out the city.

"City of Toronto joins RBC-led Canada United to support local businesses and accelerate small business recovery."

Seriously? Certainly not with such unplanned street work! So no patio for the time being, with NO answer from the city to find out when this is going to be fixed! pic.twitter.com/hBjgFaiu00 — Le Baratin (@LeBaratinYYZ) July 22, 2020

""City of Toronto joins RBC-led Canada United to support local businesses and accelerate small business recovery." Seriously? Certainly not with such unplanned street work."

The restaurant continued, "so no patio for the time being, with NO answer from the city to find out when this is going to be fixed!"

Raynaud confirmed to blogTO that they still have "no answers yet from the city."