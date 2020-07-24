10 patios in Toronto where you can watch sports on big screen TVs

Patios in Toronto where you can watch sports on big screen TVs are slowing bringing communities of fans back together, safely. Draft beers, cocktails, pub grub, and yes, actual cheering can all make taking in a game in publicly feel normal again.

Here are some patios in Toronto where you can watch sports on TV.

Big fans keep you cool even when temperatures rise during game day. A menu of both vegan and meaty options plus an extensive beer selection make this Riverside bar a good place to spend the afternoon.

You won't get rained out even if it's drizzling on this Parkdale patio equipped with an overhang and a TV for watching the game. They've also got fantastic burgers and local beers for when you get hungry and thirsty.

This brewery near King and Bathurst will be screening the Raptors and Leafs games on their distanced patio. Oysters are also just $2 on Sundays, but get there early as they don't take reservations for the games.

Many TVs are visible on this covered patio on Bloor West in Etobicoke, so they actually have the ability to show several different sports games at the same time.

Two huge TVs behind the bar on this Yorkville rooftop patio make sure you have a good view, coverings keep you dry and shaded, and a menu of standard bar fare accompanied by rose and craft beer keeps you going.

This Roncesvalles sports bar has a patio with a TV so you don't have to miss out on the feeling of watching games together with other fans as you guzzle beer and munch some of the city's most popular wings.

Check out the Jays at this appropriately bird-and-baseball-themed pub in (where else) the Canary District on their TVs which located inside which are visible from a huge patio. Sip a Longslice and take in the action.

Located on the third floor, this Liberty Village patio is open in the evenings for sports and for brunch on the weekends, and they're also doing weekend oyster specials out on the patio.

King West has this rooftop patio serving Latin eats and showing the game on two large TVs that make it easier for everyone to get a good seat while still social distancing.

Two screens and speakers face the patio of this West Queen West sports bar where you can order sliders, pints and pizza.