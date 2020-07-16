LCBO is now using Tom Hanks decals to remind people about social distancing

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo tom hanks

Nothing says social distancing like beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, according to the LCBO. 

The Crown corporation responsible for booze in Ontario has just launched a new campaign called #HanksForDistancing that uses life-sized stickers of the iconic American actor as floor markers. 

lcbo tom hanks

The LCBO is installing new floor decals as part of their #HanksForDistancing campaign. Photo by Public Inc.

Two LCBO stores in Toronto have already installed their new Toms: You can check them out at Queens Quay or at the flagship on Spadina, though other locations will likely have them soon, too. 

Public Inc., the agency responsible for the campaign, says they chose the two-time Academy Award-winning actor because he happens to be exactly six feet tall.

The sign features Hanks in a suit and the message, "'Hanks for keeping your distance."

lcbo tom hanks

You can find the Tom Hanks social distancing markers at LCBOs like the heritage Spadina store. Photo by Pubic Inc.

Hanks has also been championing social distancing since his recent recovery from COVID-19, during which he experienced symptoms like fatigue and body aches. 

On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hanks said about people who refuse to wear masks: "I don't get it. It's literally the least you can do." lcbo tom hanks

Tom Hanks is exactly six feet tall: the recommended distance to keep between others during the pandemic. Photo by Public Inc. 

Now when customers are lining up for their seltzers or wine, they can look down at Hanks' cheery face and remember that life is like a box of chocolates, and you never know if you're going to get a pandemic. 

Lead photo by

Public Inc.

