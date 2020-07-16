LCBO is now using Tom Hanks decals to remind people about social distancing

Nothing says social distancing like beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, according to the LCBO.

The Crown corporation responsible for booze in Ontario has just launched a new campaign called #HanksForDistancing that uses life-sized stickers of the iconic American actor as floor markers.

Two LCBO stores in Toronto have already installed their new Toms: You can check them out at Queens Quay or at the flagship on Spadina, though other locations will likely have them soon, too.

Public Inc., the agency responsible for the campaign, says they chose the two-time Academy Award-winning actor because he happens to be exactly six feet tall.

The sign features Hanks in a suit and the message, "'Hanks for keeping your distance."

Hanks has also been championing social distancing since his recent recovery from COVID-19, during which he experienced symptoms like fatigue and body aches.

On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hanks said about people who refuse to wear masks: "I don't get it. It's literally the least you can do."

Now when customers are lining up for their seltzers or wine, they can look down at Hanks' cheery face and remember that life is like a box of chocolates, and you never know if you're going to get a pandemic.