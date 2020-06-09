Vegan pizza joint is shutting down permanently in Toronto

Add a vegan pizza joint to the list of restaurants the lockdown has forced to close down due to financial strains.

Virtuous Pie in Little Italy has only been in business here since the end of 2018 but just announced they're closing down their Toronto location for good on June 14.

Virtuous Pie Toronto told blogTO that the decision to close was difficult.

“We are so thankful for the community that we had the pleasure of serving and getting to know — it has been an honour,” they wrote in a statement.

Virtuous Pie is a family franchise founded in Vancouver by Rob Milne and his sons Ben and Alex.

They first opened their Toronto location in 2018 and have served an array of plant-based pizzas ever since.

From roasted eggplant mezze pizza starting at $11, to more enhanced offerings of sweet pepper and sausage pizza for $15 — the restaurant was a popular spot for vegans.

The restaurant also catered to customers individual dietary needs, providing vegan, gluten-free and Keto requests and custom orders for people with allergies.

While their main offering was pizza, the restaurant also sold their own plant-based ice cream containers.

The sleek and stylish restaurant will be missed in Toronto for sure. There are four other Virtuous Pie locations across Vancouver, Portland and Victoria that continue to operate during the pandemic.