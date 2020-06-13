This is what Toronto's new food truck community takeout market looks like

A Toronto market that brings together community food trucks for takeout has been started by one of the city's most popular restaurant groups.

Food Dudes (responsible for Sara, Rasa, Clay and Blondies) is now holding the weekend markets at the back lot on Morse St., with the first kickoff event taking place last weekend and again today.

Food Dudes, Brewing Bean, Buster's Sea Cove and Pancho's Bakery food trucks participated.

"When the government announced that food trucks were back, we immediately decided to get our trucks up and running for business. Our community in Toronto has always been extremely supportive, and it was time to give them something safe and fun to attend," says Billie Tete of Food Dudes.

To keep everyone safe, there's a PPE table with masks, sanitizer and gloves for anyone who wants to wear them.

The pavement is also marked for social distancing and staff there ask customers to not gather, and instead take their local treats with them.

The food truck takeout market will take place every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.