Toronto's creme brulee cafe has just about had it with Uber Eats

Toronto's source for creme brulee is the latest to slam Uber Eats for their lack of support for small businesses.

Craque de Creme posted a graphic to Instagram on June 17 that reads, "Horrible support for small local businesses, Uber Eats takes advantage of small businesses!"

What follows in the caption is an account of being taken off the Uber Eats app without warning, a shrinking delivery radius and a general run-around that's similar to the stories of several other businesses.

"I am very distressed as I am not on any other platform. I am now currently working with new delivery partners to get treats delivered to you again. Also we are going to start revamping our website so that you can order and pick up in person," reads the caption.

"They just stopped sending drivers and are just sending bike couriers that can deliver within 3km radius while other restaurants around me are still able to deliver quite far... (we used to be at 10km radius) I've contacted them lots of times and they are not helping one bit at all. Horrible business practice during these times."

The caption then notes that although it doesn't make sense for Craque to have their own dedicated delivery service, they are accepting phone orders and pickups, and that whereas the commission on Uber Eats orders is 30 per cent for drivers, it's actually 35 per cent when using cyclists.

Craque de Creme owner Daniel Wong says he's still on the app, but feels he's in "a transition period right now."

"I'm really frustrated with them, they are not helping at all and at first they admitted fault that there is something wrong, now they don't admit that there is any fault and refuse to compensate me in any way," says Wong. "Either tried to transfer me to other departments and/or disconnect my call or wouldn't do any proper follow-up emails."

Like some other businesses with grievances against Uber Eats, however, abandoning the app sadly wouldn't even necessarily help.

"I don't think I'll drop them as they are sorta useful. It's kinda the same thing as Craig's...they don't support Uber but still use their platform as Uber has a huge clientele base," says Wong.

"They had me at 10km for the last two years and I went with them because they gave me that range, but recently, the past two weeks, my sales have dropped by 70 per cent. I thought at first it was because people are out and it's nice...but I started getting a lot of calls and emails with frustrated customers that use Uber's services and can't find me anymore."

He says when he tried to explain the issue to customers, they were understanding, but disappointed.

"I pay Uber 30 per cent while I know there are others that pay less. I've asked to negotiate the rates but they didn’t want to so I was just like whatever, cost of doing business. I use Uber because they are also quick in delivery times and generally pretty good," says Wong.

He says Uber Eats restricted the delivery range for Craque de Creme with no notice. Wong figures the issue can't be a lack of drivers, as he's successfully ordered from local restaurants and sent food to friends' addresses.

"I asked all the couriers how far the range was to double check and sure enough it's all less than three, but if I try to do Booyah, which is up the street from me, and deliver farther than three kilometres it works fine. They didn't give me any reason why they docked me but they did," says Wong.

"I work alone so that I don't have crazy overhead costs to be able to survive and keep going. But with this road block Uber put on me it's been a damper, especially with COVID and everything else going on in the world."