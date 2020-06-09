Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
boom breakfast toronto

Popular brunch spot closes permanently after 17 years in Toronto

Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
The original location of Boom Breakfast is no more. After nearly two decades, the brunch chain's College St. outpost has closed permanently. 

The 47-seater — which was opened by Boom founder Tony Cappellano in 2003 — now has a closing sign on the window, and the property at 808 College Street is now up for lease

The popular rooster-branded brunch spot for mimosas and bennys still has two other locations in the city: its St. Clair location is doing takeout and delivery through Door Dash and SkipTheDishes from Friday to Sunday. 

Meanwhile the Boom by Yonge and Eglinton remains closed, though a restaurant spokesperson says they intend on doing dine-in there eventually. 

Julie Lavelle

