Posted 3 hours ago
rooftop patios toronto

20 rooftop patios now open in Toronto

Posted 3 hours ago
Rooftop patios now open in Toronto give you a chance to dine while admiring gorgeous views of the city. A visit to one of these patios offers a little escape from the world below. Just keep in mind these tips and rules before you go.

Here are some rooftop patios now open in Toronto.

Bar Hop Brewco

The sprawling patio at Queen and Peter is operating Thursday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to midnight, and Sunday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. This weekend will be walk-ins only. Starting Monday they'll be accepting resos by emailing events@barhopbar.com.

Baro

The swanky King West patio officially opens June 26 to the public. They'll be serving a menu of epic cocktails and tasty bar snacks. They will not be accepting reservations, walk-ins only.

The Black Eagle

If you're looking for a rooftop patio in Church Wellesley Village look no further. They'll be open daily from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The Chase

The Financial District restaurant opened its patio on June 25. They'll be accepting reservations online, by calling 647.348.7000 or by emailing info@chasehg.com.

Chula Taberna Mexicana

The Mexican restaurant in Leslieville known for its rooftop tiki bar opened on June 26. Table reservations can be made through OpenTable.

District Eatery

The King West spot known for their clean eats and tasty cocktails opened the first chance they got on June 24. Tables here are first-come, first-serve.

Hemingway’s

The popular rooftop patio has been operating since June 24. They're open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily and reservations are encouraged. They can be made through their website.

Kasa Moto

The sprawling rooftop patio at this Japanese restaurant in Yorkville opened on Wednesday. Table reservations can be made on their website.

Kost

The Bisha Hotel patio that sits 44 stories above the city opened for the first time on Thursday. They'll be open daily for lunch and dinner and resos can be made via OpenTable.

Mugshot Tavern

The patio located in High Park is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made by emailing howdy@themugshottavern.com or through calling 416.901.7468.

Rooftop Patios Toronto

The rooftop patio at The Pilot is dubbed The Flight Deck. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Murphy's Law

Reservations made on Bookenda and walk-ins will be accepted to dine on the rooftop patio at this Beaches spot. 

Paupers Pub

The Annex pub opened their patio with some new menu items and summer cocktails on June 24. Table resos can be made online.

The Pilot

The Flight Deck opened to the public for the first time on June 25. To visit the Yorkville spot secure a reservation through OpenTable.

The Porch

The patio on top of Rock 'n' Horse Saloon has been back in action since June 26. Visit their website to book a table.

Queen and Beaver

The cozy rooftop patio near Yonge and Dundas reopened this week and is serving up their tasty British fare. They're accepting reservations and walk-ins. 

Rooftop Patios Toronto

The patio at The Broadview Hotel shows off some epic views. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel 

The Riverside patio sporting one of the best views of the city reopened on June 25. If you're looking to visit book a reservation through OpenTable

SOCO Kitchen + Bar

You can dine and sip on cocktails next to the CN Tower on this beautiful rooftop patio that's open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Terroni Bar Centrale

Patios have reopened at all of their locations but it's their Yonge location that boasts rooftop dining. Resos are available through their website.

Vivoli

The restaurant in Little Italy is serving Italian fare on their patio daily from noon to 10 p.m.

Williams Landing

The patio overlooking Liberty Village is accepting reservations through OpenTable. Grab a drink and some eats as you people watch.

