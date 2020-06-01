Eat & Drink
rogers Centre food bank

Rogers Centre just transformed into a massive food bank

The Rogers Centre has temporary turned into a food bank to help those in need across Canada.

The former SkyDome in downtown Toronto will process roughly 10 million pounds of non-perishable food items into 390,000 hampers, or about 8 million meals.

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays has been otherwise sitting empty for the past few months and now the new Step Up to the Plate initiative will see volunteers sorting, packaging and delivering the food to support Food Banks Canada.

The field itself is being used to sort through the 6,000 pallets of food into hampers that can provide a week's worth of food for one person.

It's not the first sports organization to do so, either, as Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment (MLSE) donated 27,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Food Rescue.

The nearby Scotiabank Arena has also been turned into a kitchen that's been helping to feed upwards of 10,000 healthcare workers daily.

BMO Field has similarly been transformed to feed frontline workers.

