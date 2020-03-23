MLSE donated 27,000 pounds of food to a charity in Toronto

The fact that non-essential businesses have been slowly shuttering across Toronto for a while now — including MLSE-owned Scotiabank Arena, RS (Real Sports) and e11even — means companies have surpluses of food that could easily end up in landfill.

But instead of letting an exorbitant amount of food go to waste, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment generoualy donated it all to Second Harvest in Toronto.

The company's food and beverage department posted several photos to Facebook Monday afternoon featuring boxes and boxes of food being sent to the charity.

"Over the past week, our team has been working to get 27,000 pounds of food including 18,000 pounds of fresh vegetables, 1,800 pounds of bread and staples and 5,700 pounds of ready prepared food into the hands of people who need it most," they wrote on Facebook.

The post also explains that they have a longstanding parnership with Second Harvest — Canada's largest food rescue — which is why they chose to donate to them.

The move comes at a time when food banks are particularly in need as families across the country struggle to feed their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And judging by the comments on the post, the act of charity has certainly been well-received by residents of the city.

"This is the type of news we all need to see going around," one Facebook user wrote.

"Proud to be a fan," another wrote. "Greatest news we could hear that you are taking care of the people in need."