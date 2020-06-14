Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
gelato toronto

Popular gelato spot is opening a second Toronto location

A Toronto gelato shop known for its true Italian flavours and presentation is opening up a second location.

Piccolina Gelato e Altra Roba is the brainchild of the people behind Nodo, and their second location for the craft gelato shop is going to be in one of the Italian restaurant locations.

They're hoping to soft open the second location this weekend at Nodo Leslieville at 1192 Queen Street East.

Piccolina's original location opened up in a postage-stamp-sized space on King West.

Hector Vasquez

