Pioneering gluten-free bakery in Toronto has gone out of business

A beloved gluten-free bakery that at one point had two Toronto locations and a flagship in Vaughan has shuttered permanently due to the financial strain of the health crisis.

Sorelle and Co. — which was known not only for its delectable allergen-friendly treats but also its chic, Instagrammable ambiance that included white wainscotted walls and pretty gold cutlery — confirmed over the weekend that it is unfortunately closing down its last remaining location for good.

"In recent months, COVID-19 has altered the way we live and work. While we expected to welcome back our staff and patrons who have always supported our bake shoppe, we could have never anticipated the lasting impact of this pandemic," the business posted on social media on Sunday.

"Regrettably, with all the time that has passed and the new restrictions that have been implemented on the hospitality industry, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors at Sorelle and Co."

The brand expanded from its original home on Rutherford Road in Vaughan to a location at the Saks Food Hall, and then to a gorgeous Yorkville storefront, which also offered sit-down service for things like smoothie bowls, pizzas, sandwiches and more.

Unfortunately, both had to close their doors last year, with the company saying it would be focusing more on wholesale efforts.

The bakery's charm and appeal also extended to its backstory, as it was started by a mother who struggled to find food options for her five daughters with allergies. The name Sorelle translates to "sister" in Italian.

Its sumptuous offerings were not only both vegan and gluten-free, but also soy-, nut-, sesame- and preservative-free, making it a one-of-a-kind stop for residents who had dietary restrictions or were seeking out healthier baked goods.

As the shop said in its goodbye post, "as a company, we are proud to have created and developed healthy and beautiful products that have made a difference in the health and allergy food market."

"Sorelle and Co. will miss you."