Toronto butcher shop offers to send free food to anyone who needs it

Food insecurity is an issue that's affecting Toronto residents at an alarming rate as a result of the global health crisis, and one local butcher shop wants to help.

Nosso Talho is a Portuguese grocery store and butcher shop that's been a neighbourhood fixture in Bloorcourt since 1974, and the owner is offering to lend a helping hand to anyone struggling to put food on the table amid the pandemic.

"If ANYONE is not working/not getting a paycheck and runs out of food, or times are just tough...please don't let you, or your kids especially, go to sleep with an empty stomach," reads a post on the business' Facebook page.

"Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I'm more than happy to share whatever I can."

The post goes on to explain that someone from the store will happily drop off food to anyone in need and then go on their way like it never happened.

"What's understood never has to be explained. With a simple twist of fate or small uncontrollable change in circumstances, anyone can find themselves in a rough patch," the post states.

Loyal customers of the neighbourhood staple appear to be (understandably) touched by the gesture, and many are thanking the business for being so generous during these trying times.

"I am even prouder to be your customer since 2011 the year that I moved to Canada. Thank you for your compassion. God bless you and your business!" one person wrote.

"Love this story of the good of mankind during these unprecedented circumstances, bravo!" another said.

The post has garnered 380 likes, 55 comments and 133 shares since it was originally posted Thursday morning, and it's yet another example of one of the acts of human decency and kindness that continue to emerge amid this pandemic.