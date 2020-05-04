Eat & Drink
Second Cup location in downtown Toronto shut down by landlord

A Second Cup location has a noticed posted on the door saying the premises have been repossessed due to default by the tenant.

The location in question is at 65 Front Street East, and the notice is dated May 2.

The notice posted to the door of a Second Cup on Front Street East.

Second Cup has been dwindling in popularity and number of locations compared to coffee giants like Starbucks and Tim Hortons.

They are available through third-party delivery apps like Starbucks and Tim Hortons, but it would appear Starbucks still leads in popularity judging by the lineup for their drive-thrus during lockdown.

