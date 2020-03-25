Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
starbucks drive thru

Here's a map of Starbucks drive-thru locations in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Starbucks drive-thru locations are in hot demand after the coffee giant recently announced that they would be closing all operations except for drive-thru and delivery, which has likely left a lot of downtowners wondering which locations even offer drive-thru.

Here's the list of Starbucks locations in Toronto offering drive-thru right now. 

  • 23 Leslie Street
  • York Mills and Lesmill
  • 1156 Kennedy
  • Cliffside Plaza
  • Ellesmere and Midland
  • Finch and Chesswood
  • 2575 St. Clair West
  • 829 The Queensway
  • 150 Park Lawn
  • 43 Milner

For those who are up for taking a break from Starbucks, don't forget there are lots of local coffee shops who could use your support right now.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

36 local grocery stores in Toronto doing online delivery or pickup by neighbourhood

Here's a map of Starbucks drive-thru locations in Toronto

10 wine delivery options in Toronto

You can now get hot pot delivery in Toronto

Toronto restaurant offering to help other businesses create delivery and takeout websites

Local food company has reinvented itself to deliver allergen-safe meals to Toronto homes

This Beer Store marks numbers on floor to show customers how to social distance

Toronto restaurant is giving away a free meal to every fifth caller for takeout