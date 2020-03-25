Here's a map of Starbucks drive-thru locations in Toronto
Starbucks drive-thru locations are in hot demand after the coffee giant recently announced that they would be closing all operations except for drive-thru and delivery, which has likely left a lot of downtowners wondering which locations even offer drive-thru.
Here's the list of Starbucks locations in Toronto offering drive-thru right now.
For those who are up for taking a break from Starbucks, don't forget there are lots of local coffee shops who could use your support right now.
