Here's a map of Starbucks drive-thru locations in Toronto

Starbucks drive-thru locations are in hot demand after the coffee giant recently announced that they would be closing all operations except for drive-thru and delivery, which has likely left a lot of downtowners wondering which locations even offer drive-thru.

Here's the list of Starbucks locations in Toronto offering drive-thru right now.

23 Leslie Street

York Mills and Lesmill

1156 Kennedy

Cliffside Plaza

Ellesmere and Midland

Finch and Chesswood

2575 St. Clair West

829 The Queensway

150 Park Lawn

43 Milner

For those who are up for taking a break from Starbucks, don't forget there are lots of local coffee shops who could use your support right now.