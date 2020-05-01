17 seafood delivery options in Toronto

Seafood delivery in Toronto saves you a trip to the grocery store by shipping your fillets, prawns, and Alaskan Kings straight to your porch. Many of the city’s popular fishmongers have transitioned to home delivery, so your seafood is just a call or click away.

Here’s a roundup of seafood delivery options in Toronto.

Toronto’s most popular store for oysters now ships orders of salt water fish, shellfish, lobsters and smoked fish to your door. You can check their site for specials on Fanny Bay oysters and the like. Call their Lawrence Avenue East store to ask about more prices and arrange your delivery.

Once selling exclusively to restaurant suppliers, Daily Seafood now offers its deals to regular consumers, doing home delivery with minimum orders of $50. Use their form to pick from a huge and affordable list of seafood, and pay by e-transfer or cash upon arrival.

Any orders over $99 will be shipped for free from this Vaughan facility to your home. Go wild on Chilean seabass, Ontario smoked trout, or try some of their custom themed crates filled with crustaceans or fish with the most Omega-3.

Delivery is free for all Toronto orders over $50 from this local seafood mini-chain with three locations across the city. They’ll bring it to your door on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday afternoon. E-mail the store what kind of seafood, and how many pounds or pieces you’re looking for and they’ll get back to you.

If you live south of Sheppard between Kipling and Markham Road, this specialty smoked fish store does minimum $50 orders, with contact-less delivery. Order before noon to get your shipment the next day, from Monday to Friday. If you donate a non-perishable food (they’ll give it to a local food bank) they’ll waive your delivery fee.

Touted as the first seafood supplier in the world to use DNA authentication, this B.C. company’s catalogue includes items like a handy Family Pack and Couples Pack. The sustainable supplier now offers contactless deliveries to Toronto every Wednesday.

Call in to this St. Lawrence Market shop to see what they’re offering for delivery. Prices and selection might vary depending on what’s available.

The other fish supplier in St. Lawrence Market doing delivery will also take your orders over the phone. P.E.I. oysters, gravlox, and other fresh seafood are just a call away.

Call in to any of their locations on Roncy, Bayview, St. Clair or the Danforth and De La Mer can deliver their shellfish, oysters, or fresh fish to you if you're quarantine, elderly or immunocompromised. You can also e-mail in to your nearest store to get more details about their contactless drop-off.

Call this store by Davisville to arrange a delivery if you live in between Lawrence and St. Clair, from Bayview to Bathurst. They have products like fresh monk fish and tilapia fillets, fluke, dry scallops and jumbo King crab legs.

Splurge on a bulk order of all marine goods like haddock and black tiger shrimp from this online wholesaler. If you spend more than $250, it’s free, and you’re guaranteed to get your order the next day anywhere in the GTA.

This Vaughan shop has partnered with the Canadian company Seafood Online to deliver your seafood to you between Monday and Wedesday. They have hundreds of products online to choose from, and shipping in Ontario is free if you spend $100 or more.

You can order online or over the phone to get your shipment the next day, as long as you order what you need before 2 p.m, from Monday to Thursday. The site runs tons of weekly specials, so you can save on fresh P.E.I. mussels or live Canadian Atlantic lobsters.

Toronto's go-to store for smoked salmon is actually offering its goods through Skip The Dishes. Just jump on the app or go to Kristapsons website to access delivery from their stores in Leslieville or Yonge and Lawrence.

Choose from about a dozen seafood options like rainbow trout fillets or portions of Jail Island Atlantic salmon online from this North York shop. They deliver throughout the GTA from Monday to Friday, with $35 delivery fees unless you spend $400 or more. Order at least one day in advance.

If you live in Etobicoke, this distributor (which specializes in lobster, among other things) can deliver to your door. It’s free for orders over $250, $40 extra if you spend between $125 and $250, or an extra $60 if less than $125.

This Vancouver-based company specializes in connecting producers directly to consumers. Browse their seafood page by wholesalers like Blundell and Coastline, or just add individual items like whole salmon or bags of razor clam meat to your cart.