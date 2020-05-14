Mark Wahlberg shouts out Toronto fire department for delivering food to homeless shelters

Toronto Fire Services received a shoutout from famous actor Mark Wahlberg yesterday for helping deliver food to homeless shelters and frontline workers across the city.

The fire department helped deliver food donated by Wahlburgers — the burger chain owned by Wahlburg and his two brothers — in partnership with Crescent Capital, to multiple shelters and hospital employees.

"Thank you so much to the first responders at Toronto Fire Services and the team at Wahlburgers for their hard work and assistance in delivering meals to homeless shelters and the #frontlineheroes at hospitals today!" the actor wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

He also gave them a shoutout on Twitter.

According to the Wahlburgers Canada Instagram page, frontline workers actually declined the free food delivery yesterday in order to provide even more food for homeless shelters in the city.

"Todays' heroes selflessly declined Chef Paul's favourite Our Burger to help feed the homeless instead," they wrote.

"Thank you @Toronto_Firefighters for delivering wahlburgers to satisfy the hunger at multiple shelters."