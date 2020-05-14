Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wahlburgers toronto

Mark Wahlberg shouts out Toronto fire department for delivering food to homeless shelters

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Fire Services received a shoutout from famous actor Mark Wahlberg yesterday for helping deliver food to homeless shelters and frontline workers across the city. 

The fire department helped deliver food donated by Wahlburgers — the burger chain owned by Wahlburg and his two brothers — in partnership with Crescent Capital, to multiple shelters and hospital employees. 

"Thank you so much to the first responders at Toronto Fire Services and the team at Wahlburgers for their hard work and assistance in delivering meals to homeless shelters and the #frontlineheroes at hospitals today!" the actor wrote on Facebook Wednesday. 

He also gave them a shoutout on Twitter. 

According to the Wahlburgers Canada Instagram page, frontline workers actually declined the free food delivery yesterday in order to provide even more food for homeless shelters in the city. 

"Todays' heroes selflessly declined Chef Paul's favourite Our Burger to help feed the homeless instead," they wrote.

"Thank you @Toronto_Firefighters for delivering wahlburgers to satisfy the hunger at multiple shelters."

Lead photo by

Wahlburgers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Mark Wahlberg shouts out Toronto fire department for delivering food to homeless shelters

LCBO hours for the Victoria Day long weekend 2020

Toronto cafe that was like a cottage in the city has shut down permanently

Make your own ice cream sandwich quarantine kits now available in Toronto

Someone is building a fruit tree orchard in the middle of Toronto

How the pandemic squashed a Toronto restaurant owner's dream before it officially began

Crocodile Rock shuts down permanently after almost 30 years in Toronto

15 cake delivery options in Toronto