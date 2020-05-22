Garfield-themed restaurant in Toronto shuts down after being locked out by landlord

Toronto has already lost a handful of beloved neighbourhood eateries to evictions as businesses continue to struggle to make rent amid the global pandemic, and now there's another location to add to the list.

North America's first ever physical location of GarfieldEATS opened in Toronto's Bloorcourt neighbourhood roughly a year ago, and they've been serving up hilarious cartoon-themed menu items ever since.

But now it seems the joint's infamous Garfield-shaped pizzas will be no more, at least for now, because the restaurant has shut down after being locked out by their landlord.

ATTENTION ABSOLUTELY EVERYONE IN TORONTO WHO ALSO LOVES TO EAT GARFIELD-SHAPED THINGS pic.twitter.com/PQbLub792Z — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) May 22, 2020

According to a press release from the owners, the restaurant has turned into "a nightmare for the beloved cat and founder Nathen Mazri" after their landlord locked them out for not paying rent.

Prior to being evicted, GarfieldEATS had been offering food for takeout and delivery using their own mobile restaurant app throughout the pandemic, and they were even selling other products such as face masks, hats and comics.

And while their food hasn't exactly received rave reviews from Torontonians over the past year, the strange concept has provided welcome entertainment to those who are genuinely intrigued by the idea of eating a pizza that's shaped like a cartoon cat.

"Garfield has entertained the world for 41 years and a heartless landlord has shown no form of appreciation to the beloved cartoon," reads the press release.

Sadly it seems like people in Toronto will simply have to go back to appreciating the world's favourite orange cat by watching him on their TV screens instead of munching on a slice of good old Garfield pizza, at least for the foreseeable future.