21 cookie delivery options in Toronto

Cookie delivery in Toronto is great for special occasions, lazy days of indulging in comfort food or when you're just sick of baking yourself. From innovative creations with wild flavours to the classic chocolate chip, these places should satisfy pretty much any sweet tooth.

Here are cookie delivery options in Toronto.

Get four-ounce stuffed cookies in flavours like everything, peanut butter blackout and confetti shipped Canada-wide from this sister-run web shop.

Get free delivery on minimum $30 - $40 orders of cookies depending on location by emailing this patisserie. Options include macadamia nut, whole wheat chocolate chip, rye chocolate and white chocolate walnut.

Imaginative cookies stuffed with candy bars are available through delivery apps from this company. You can even get organic milk to go along with them.

Pre-order cookies for delivery from this bakery's website. Rotating flavours might include options like banana caramel, birthday cake or ginger molasses.

Get double chocolate, ginger, oatmeal raisin or chocolate chunk cookies delivered from this shop through apps, but if you really want to take it to the next level add on some ice cream and make a sandwich.

Hit up apps to satisfy your craving for some of the city's best chocolate chip cookies from this cafe. They also have peanut butter, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia nut flavours.

Order up a dozen or half dozen cookies in flavours like ube, s'mores or mocha chip from this cookie specialist through apps.

Get cookies or their bake-at-home versions in varieties like M&M and Mini Egg delivered through Uber Eats from this bakery.

Get the classic crispy cookies you line up for all summer delivered from this epic ice cream shop via Uber Eats.

Get unexpected traditional Danish cookie options like Vaniljekranse, Hindbærsnitter, Elefant Fod, Nougat Medalje and Greta Garbos from thsi bakery through Uber Eats.

Get cookie-dough-filled macarons or cookie charcuterie boxes delivered from this shop in addition to their usual safe-to-eat raw cookie dough.

Chocolate chip, Cap'n Crunch and "magic" twice-baked cookies plus cookie "sammies" can be delivered via Uber Eats from this bakeshop.

Get an assortment of gourmet cookies with dip as well as edible cookie dough and ready-to-bake cookie dough delivered from this company through Uber Eats.

DIY cookie kits are available for delivery for a $10 fee from this bakery. Ideal for celebrations or just long, boring afternoons.

Regular-sized or mini sugar cookies as well as larger quantities of macarons, chocolate-dipped oreos and chocolate chip cookies can be ordered from this company through their website.

Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger molasses, peanut butter and confetti cookies as well as shortbread and biscotti can be ordered from this little bakery.

Chocolate chunk cookies and creamy cookie sandwiches with frosting in the middle are available through Uber Eats from this super popular vegan and gluten-free bakery.

You can get cookies delivered from this gluten-free bakery, but if you want to get your hands on one of their popular chocolate chunk varieties you'll have to act fast.

Sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies and cookie kits are all available for delivery through this allergen-friendly operation's website.

Cookies in flavours like double chocolate, chocolate chip, peanut butter, "Cereal Killer" and "Monster"(oatmeal with M&M's, chocolate chips and peanut butter) are available for delivery by the dozen and half dozen from this place.

Get cookies packed with cool ingredients like miso, sesame seeds, white chocolate and sea salt delivered from this business for a $10 fee on minimum $30 purchases using an online order form.